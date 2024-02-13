Scholar Athlete of the Week: Angelena Lipani

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Penfield High Senior Angelena Lipani continues her final season with the Patriots girls varsity basketball team. However, before closing the book on high school, she wants this one to count.

“All you really want to take away is a good experience,” said Lipani. “I think with this team, we just have a lot of fun together and that’s all you can ask for. Wins and losses really don’t matter at the end of the day.”

In the classroom, she maintains a 4.0 GPA and has made honor roll every quarter of high school.

“Reflecting back now, it’s the motivation comes from my teachers, like not wanting to let them down,” she said. “I think the bonds that I’ve created with them are so special and I just want to succeed for them.”

She’s gearing up to play Division III basketball at Smith College in Massachusetts next year but before doing so, she’s enjoying the final stretch of this ride.

“We take for granted what we do have and what we’re able to do here,” she added. “We’re able to play sports, able to succeed in the classroom and especially when you’re surrounded by a great team, great coaches, it makes it that much more easier.”

Congrats to Penfield High’s Angelena Lipani on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!