Scholar Athlete of the Week: Avery DeMarco

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) – Avery DeMarco was a four sport athlete at Caledonia-Mumford high school. She did cheerleading, and played soccer and volleyball. But softball became her number one sport.

“I just fell in love with it. It’s just the competitive aspect. Just a very competitive person,” said DeMarco.

That drove her to be a star for the Raiders. DeMarco played every infield position, and was even named a captain of the team.

“This year I’ve gotten good at talking and coaching some of these girls up and leading the team in the cheer before the games,” said DeMarco.

Softball isn’t the only thing DeMarco mastered. She finished 9th in her senior class. It also isn’t the only thing she’s competitive with.

“I have a twin sister and she ended up being 10 in the class. So it was always like a competition between us,” said DeMarco. “She’s definitely my biggest hater and my biggest supporter, but she makes me the best that I can be.”

Her sister also shared the field with her, but won’t be sharing the same campus. She’s off to Day-men College, but Avery will go to Monmouth University for marketing. That’ll be a big change, but DeMarco is excited for what’s next.

“I’m looking forward to more opportunities. Cal-Mum’s a pretty small school. I’m just ready to branch out to different aspects,” said DeMarco.

Congrats to Avery DeMarco on being named our News Ten NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!