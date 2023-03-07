Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brady Robinson

VICTOR, N.Y. Victor High’s Brady Robinson embraces being a team leader.

It’s been the natural turn of events given the positions he plays in his respective sports.

“I’m a goalie in lacrosse, a quarterback in football, so the similarities are leadership skills,” he said. “That’s what I think I thrive in the most.”

Add to that some motivation. Robinson was cut from the lacrosse team sophomore year. Immediately after, he went to work.

“I was a little hard on myself at first, but I picked myself back and up and that’s right then when COVID happened,” he added. “There was no point in soaking around. I’m home for three months doing nothing, I might as well make myself better and make the guy who cut me regret it.”

His drive to work hard is leading the senior to play Division 1 lacrosse at Canisius College next year. He’s an A student taking three AP courses and a member of the National Honor Society.

“Sports can only take me so far,” he said. “I’m not going to the NFL or the PLL. Academics is what is going to get me into a great college, it did, and get me a great job in the future.”

Congrats to Victor High’s Brady Robinson on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!