Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brendan Laity

Swimming doesn’t come naturally to everyone. Marcus Whitman senior Brendan Laity would be the first to say so.

“When I was really little, I think I was five or six years old, I came here and wanted to try out for the team so they stuck me in the learn how to swim program,” Laity said. “I was not ready.”

Contrast that with his multiple section championships this year (500m & 200m).

Sectional Champ – Brendan Laity 500 Free.



Way to go, Brendan!! pic.twitter.com/cHRfl449TM — Whitman Athletics (@MWWildcats) February 17, 2024

“A lot of hard work. It’s definitely difficult, it’s definitely been a challenge for me to push myself physically and mentally,” he said.

Academically, Laity hasn’t just made high honor roll consistently, he’s in line to obtain an Associates Degree in Smart Systems Technology from Finger Lakes Community College, of which he chipped away it doing since Freshman year of high school.

“After I get home from practice, I can kind of just bang stuff out at the dinner table here,” he said of the balance between school work and sports. “I’m also pretty good about getting my work done in school.

Eventually, Laity hopes to be swimming at the Naval Academy, his top choice for college. Congrats to Marcus Whitman’s Branden Laity on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!