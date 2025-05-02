Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brooke Enders

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Brooke Enders is the textbook definition of a hard worker. The Spencerport High School junior is constantly on the go, balancing life on the farm, the lacrosse field and in the classroom.

“On the farm there’s really no days off. Farmer never gets a day off and I think that on the lacrosse field it’s the same thing,” Enders said.

Her coach is amazed by her ability to juggle it all.

“There will be days where Brooke will work on the farm and then come to high school and then come to a game at night and still gives her all,” head coach Tara Pittman said. “It’s crazy to me that a work ethic and time management exist like that in a teenager.”

After a long day on the farm, Enders gets to chill with her best buddy, a cow named Figgy. But on the lacrosse field, Brooke’s a buddy to everyone – from the seniors down to the 8th graders on the team.

“They need Brooke and not only her leadership but her reassurance,” Pittman said.

“I think if you ask a lot of the younger girls they would know that we treat them with the same respect that a senior would get. We look up to them the same way that we would anyone else,” Enders said.

The captain’s mindset is working. The Rangers are 6-3 and in second place in Class B. But Brooke’s leadership is in a class all by itself.

“It’s kind of unheard of to find a sophomore captain in the area and she’s been a captain since last year. And that just speaks volumes to her work ethic, her leadership,” Pittman said.

Pretty soon, she’ll try and lead the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team while balancing her studies with a career goal of being a large animal vet.

“I think that work ethic has helped me in lacrosse. Managing both of that and realizing how important working hard is,” Enders said.

“She’s a worker. If there ever was a player or a human that you would call a worker, it’s her,” her coach said.

On the farm, on the field and in the classroom, the work never ends for Enders – and it pays off as News10NBC’s latest Scholar Athlete of the Week.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI