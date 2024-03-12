Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carli Quinlan

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Gates Chili Junior Carli Quinlan is keeping herself pretty busy in school and she’s conquering everything through time management.

“Like I’m at school a lot,” Quinlan said. “Today, I was there from 7-9:30pm, just making sure everything works and I get everything done.”

She devotes some time to chorus and band while spending the other portion of her time partaking in Track and Field.

“I had a good indoor season,” she said. “I broke our school record for weight throw, and I won sevotionals for shot put and weight drop.”

Quinlan hopes to continue Track and Field in college, though not sure where just yet. Whever she does go, she has an interest in studying Forensic Psychology.

“I’ve always liked psychology,” she added. “This year I started taking forensics so just the two together, I never really thought about it until this year. But I just find it interesting.”

Congrats to Gates Chili’s Carli Quinlan on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!