Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cecilia Hanuch

BRIGHTON, N.Y. Brighton High’s swimming season might be over but to senior Cecilia Hanuch, it’s more than a seasonal commitment.

“Diving serves for me is like a form of clearing my mind from the stress of, like, school and anything else that’s going on in life,” Hanuch said.

It seems to be working. She’s won a few academic awards while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. In the pool, she has qualified for the state meet the last three years and finished 13th in it a season ago.

“It’s like a lot happens in a small amount of time and you get to jump and it kind of feels like you’re flying,” she light-heartedly said.

Next year she’ll dive for Georgetown University, what she called her “dream school.” Hanuch said she is hopeful the sport is going to help her in college as a whole.

“For me, it honestly helps stay organized and it really gives structure to your day,” she added. “So hopefully it helps me in college.”

Congrats to Brighton’s Cecilia Hanuch on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!