Scholar Athlete of the Week: Giovanni Petrone

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

School of the Arts senior Giovanni Petrone picked up baseball young. Eventually, he switched to lacrosse, but shortly after, he converted back to America’s pastime.

“I started back in tee-ball, five years old,” Petrone said. “I like the outfield right now. It’s kind of my home.”

He’s a straight-A student and a member of the National Honor Society. A driving force to work harder was his mother’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. Fortunately, she is now cancer-free but Petrone’s desire to elevate himself isn’t fading.

“I always want to be the best and play the best of my ability and just be the best version of myself,” he said.

Petrone recalls a game in which his baseball team wore jerseys with pink ribbon patches to honor his mother’s fight. “It was definitely like motivating,” he added.

He has his sights set on studying sports medicine at St. John Fisher University next year. Congrats to School of the Arts’.’ Giovanni Patron on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!