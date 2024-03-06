Scholar Athlete of the Week: Henry Sherman

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Honeoye Central High Sophomore Henry Sherman dabbles in a few sports but track and field events are the favorite.

“I’ve done other running sports, like soccer and stuff like that,” said Sherman.

This year, he broke a school record his older brother originally set in the long jump.

“He was like, proud of me, just congratulating me,” the younger Sherman said with a smile. “That feels more special.”

He’d go on to break a record in three other events this season. All of which was done a year after suddenly losing his father, something he says made him stronger.

“I think it is like helped me push myself even more and just try to be my best,” he added.

Sherman’s accolades on the track and classroom validate that. He holds 96 average and could be enrolled in at least one AP course next year.

Congrats to Honeoye Central’s Henry Sherman on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!