Scholar Athlete of the Week: Ja’Daya Matthews

Ja’Daya Matthews was new to East High this year but sports helped her adjust.

“A majority of my friends are from sports,” she said. “I love playing with all them.”

She plays seven total sports (Soccer, Football, Tennis ,Lacrosse, Basketball, Swimming, as well as Track and Field). Despite all the commitment, Matthews doesn’t stick to a rigid schedule.

“Usually my head is like everywhere,” Matthews added. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘oh, forgot to wash my uniform. Let me just throw it in the washer real quick.’ “I think I know I when it’s time like’ ‘OK, I have to focus on school right now.’ School comes first for me.”

The senior soon plans to turn her attention towards college, where she plans to attend U. of Rochester. to study medicine.

“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was younger so I’m super excited,” she said. “I was like, I want to help people. This is what I enjoy; this is my passion so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Congrats to East High’s Ja’Daya Matthews on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!