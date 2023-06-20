Scholar Athlete of the Week: Julia Wilkins

Keshequa senior, Julia Wilkins will graduate on Saturday, putting the bow on a fulfilling four years of high school. The moment hasn’t hasn’t entirely sunken in yet.

“It’s definitely going to be one to remember,” Wilkins said. “It’s bittersweet. It’s kind of sad to be over with but we had a good run in all sports.”

Softball is no exception. Wilkins started that when she was young and it quickly became her favorite one.

“It’s kind of an individual but a team sport at the same time,” she added. “You can play wherever you want to play.”

Wilkins will have finished school with a 94 GPA. She mentioned the balance was difficult enough but soon, that might pose as big of a challenge. When she heads to Alfred State University in the hopes of becoming an surgical RN, Wilkins doesn’t plan on playing varsity sports. Instead, she’ll focus squarely on her school work.

“They have an amazing nursing program,” she said of Alfred State. “That was one of the things and it’s also close to home so I can still have that driving distance if I want to come home for the weekend.”

Congrats to Keshequa High’s Julia Wilkins on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!