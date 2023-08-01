Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kaiya Larkins

Kaiya Larkins just finished high school at Brighton and put the bow on her time there this spring: by helping the field hockey team win Sectionals, a team she captained.

“I’m glad we ended up on that note,” Larkins said.

Academically, Larkins had a weighted 4.5 GPA with three AP courses completed as well as a Clarkson Leadership Award. She found a fitting way to balance everything.

“I would take my homework and projects to games,” she added. “We got to watch the JV games and stuff, so I’d make sure if I had something that I need to get done, I got it done.”

Next, she’ll study public health at Syracuse University with the end goal of becoming a physical therapist.

Congrats to Brighton’s Kaiya Larkins on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!