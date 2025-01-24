Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kanaz Linder

ROCHESTER, NY – The World of Inquiry boys’ basketball team has really turned it around in just one offseason and there’s plenty of reason for that, but Kanaz Linder joining the team has given them the jolt of energy they were looking for.

“This team brought, camaraderie that our last team didn’t really have,” said assistant coach Steven White II.

The World of Inquiry Griffins finished with a 10-12 record last season, but now sit at 9-1 and atop the New York State Sports Writers Association rankings for Class B.

“I knew we were gonna be good,” Linder said. “Because we always working out in the summer, day-by-day, grinding, putting the hard work in.”

Linder never really expected to be a WOIS Griffin and was forced to transfer after Northeast College Prep closed its doors.

“We became real close since he got here,” White said. “But prior to this, we played against him and he was always tough.”

Despite being the new face on the hardwood, Linder has become a spark plug for his new team.

“He’s full of energy,” White said. “Before the year started, before our season started, I said the reason why we will win a sectional championship is because you brought the energy from the school year you were just that. And since that day, he has brings the energy everyday, he pushes all the players.”

Pushing himself just as hard.

“I want to get better at everything,” Linder said. “Dribbling, shooting, going to the hole, rebounding, defense–I want to get better at it all.”

But if there’s one thing Kanaz has already mastered.

“He going downhill, he going for it and then on the defensive end, he’s got one speed,” White said. “We’re gonna be tenacious, we’re gonna get it, if I had to give him any player-I’d give him Russell Westbrook for sure.”

The Russell Westbrook of Section V, energizing his new school en route to a fast start with a better finish in mind.

“Our expectation is not to lose,” Linder said. “We got them dawgs, we don’t want to lose, we want to stay where we at.”

Linder hopes to play prep school basketball after graduating from high school.