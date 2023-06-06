Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kendall Phillips

Byron Bergen’s Kendall Phillips is captain for three teams but one of those sports, Softball, has always come first.

“Being a pitcher, I love having that weight on me,” Phillips said. “It sounds crazy but I love the pressure and I thrive with it.”

She struck out 20 batters in a game last year and help her squad make a run in Sectionals. All of this comes after tearing her ACL in August of 2020.

“That injury taught me so much,” she added. “You have to appreciate every single moment you get on that field. I came back better than ever and I’ve been working and I’m looking forward to the future.”

She plans to attend SUNY Brockport next season but first comes graduation, which has shaped up to be a very special moment for an additional reason.

“I earned valedictorian honors here,” she added. “It’s just so validating that I’ve made this accomplishment.”

Congrats to Byron Bergen’s Kendall Phillips on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!