Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kesean Leonard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Kesean Leonard is a three sport athlete but basketball is his passion. He doesn’t want that to stop anytime soon.

“Basketball gets you a lot of other jobs than playing basketball, just being around the world of basketball,” said Leonard.

The East Eagles’ point guard says his dream job is working with the NBA and he plans on studying sports management or sports psychology once he gets to college. But he’s still got his senior year ahead of him, where he’s taking control with his passing and his leadership.

“I learned a lot. Take control of the offense, leading a team, and being that main guy. Holding everybody accountable, really,” said Leonard.”

Leonard’s been on varsity since his freshman season, but he says he had to grow and play through his emotions.

“When I was younger emotions got to me a lot. I was just so young, I wasn’t used to being on the bench. I was always used to being the main guy so I had to overcome that,” said Leonard.

He says his coach helped him to get through that, now he leads a composed team – a little different than how he sees the competition.

“How they handle all the hype and the crowd. They play into the crowd we just play our game,” said Leonard.

Nothing rattles Kesean Leonard whether its earning good grades in school or earning the respect of his teammates.