Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kiernan Magee

PENFIELD, N.Y. Penfield’s Kiernan Magee is eager to get to hit the mats at Baldwin Wallace next year.

“I went to a prospect camp and I saw them there and visited them and just really felt like it was a great fit,” Magee said. “Love the team, love the coaches, can’t wait to go.”

Before he gets there, though, something big comes first: a chance at winning states.

“First time at states, I was kind of just looking around, shocked,” he said. “I like the atmosphere now. I just feel like I’m down there and ready to go.”

As he takes center stage, he’ll wear some shoes with some special letters etched: the initials of a close friend, Nathan Weidell, who passed away in the fall of 2022.

“Miss him a lot but he’s always there with me,” Magee said. “Every time I put on the shoes, he’s right there. … Before I warm up, I tap them. I just know he’s there with me.”

And Magee would tell you he isn’t just there with him, he’s there to help him do something.

“I made him a promise,” Magee said. “I told him I’m still going to wrestle and this weekend is for him.”

Congrats to Penfield High’s Kiernan Magee on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!