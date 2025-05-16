Scholar Athlete of the Week: LaShard Lowry

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – LaShard Lowry will be remembered at Fairport High School as a winner, a scorer and a leader – something he learned from his dad.

“He really pushed me every day when I was little, taking me to the Rec Center just pushing me as hard as I can, even when I didn’t want to go, and I just love watching it and I love everything about it,” said Lowry, who just completed his senior season for Fairport boy’s basketball.

Lowry fell in love with the game and got good at it, making varsity as a sophomore and three years later, cemented his legacy as a small guard with a big game.

“No matter how tall you are, big you are, compared to me I’m gonna give it my all and just never back down from anything cuz that’s the person I am,” Lowry said.

His head coach, Scott Fitch, recognized Lowry’s passion for the game.

“Emotion you can’t control, but passion you can control. We didn’t want to take that passion away from him, that’s what makes LaShard special,” Fitch said.

The combo of coach Fitch and Lowry led to a ton of wins, but it was also more than just that.

“He became a true leader. He became someone that serviced his team. It wasn’t about himself,” said Fitch.

News10NBC’s Mat Mlodzinski asked Lowry about his impact on the Fairport basketball program, surrounded by the banners and accomplishments in the gym.

“I feel like the community really takes me in. On the court little kids just running up to me and looking up to me it means a lot,” Lowry said.

Lowry went from the toddler who fell in love with basketball to the high school star the next generation looked up to. Fitch shared a story he recently heard about Lowry’s impact.

“I just got a text from a person in the Fairport community the other day, he was shooting at the rec center and this guy’s little kid went in there and LaShard not only stopped his workout but went and shot with the kid for 20 minutes and then the kid wanted his autograph and took pictures. He’s that kind of role model now,” Fitch said.

Lowry’s off to Division-II D’Youville to play basketball and study business, but Fitch believes his story is far from over.

“I wouldn’t put a ceiling on him. He’s one of those kids that I think you can put in any situation and I think he’ll be successful,” said Fitch.

Lowry has cemented his legacy at Fairport, but he’s not even close to his full potential in life.

