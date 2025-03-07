Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leah Dukes

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Leah Dukes, a standout 7th-grade basketball player at Bishop Kearney, is gaining national attention for her skills on the court. Scouts already view her as one of the top players in the nation, but Dukes remains modest about her abilities.

“Tall, aggressive, and I can be nice sometimes,” Dukes describes herself.

Last season, Dukes was a key player for the Kings, and with five years of high school basketball ahead, she is eager to develop her game further.

“Just being a dog and always wanting it,” Dukes says. “Knowing that I have so many years left, there’s new people that’s going to be on the team, I just have to lead them. Knowing that the seniors and the more advanced people are gone, I have to step up and lead my team.”

Balancing basketball with academics, Dukes stays busy. She trains at home and attends basketball camps in the offseason while focusing on her studies during the school year.

“Taking the opportunities I have in class or if I have a study hall, just or even after school tutoring, trying to get the extra help, because knowing I have basketball practice after school,” Dukes explains.

As for her future, Dukes is already considering her college options. “Still looking but probably going to UConn or Syracuse,” she says.

Congratulations to Leah Dukes, News10NBC’s latest Scholar Athlete of the Week.

