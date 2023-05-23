Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison DeVore

Cal Mum Senior, Madison DeVore has played Varsity Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball while captaining all three teams. However, the Diamond has always been her favorite place going back to the days of travel Softball.

“That helped a lot and I was moved up to JV in 7th grade,” DeVore said. “Playing with the older girls made me realize how good I can actually be.”

The same can be said for her as a teammate.

“I really like to see girls especially our freshman on the team succeed and believe in themselves,” she added. “Especially when we’re having a hard game, I just want them to know that I’m always here for them.”

DeVore maintains a 93 average in the classroom and is a part of the National Honor Society.

“I push myself to be a good student and to get good grades,” she added. I take AP classes, which are a challenge.”

But it’s nothing she hasn’t been able to handle. She’s set to attend SUNY Fredonia in the fall with plans to play Softball and major in Exercise Science. Congrats to Cal Mum’s Madison DeVore on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!