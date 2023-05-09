Scholar Athlete of the Week: Ray Schumacher

Ray Schumacher goes by that name everyday. But when she’s on the softball field, she takes on a different moniker.

“Ever since little league, we had three Ally’s on our team and my last name was Schumacher so my coach decided to call me Shoo. And it has stuck,” said Schumacher.

Maybe it helps.

She hit seven home runs last year and had 35 RBI. As a third year captain, she loves what she’s able to do for herself and the team.

“I can be competitive, try to have one of the highest batting averages on the team but I’m also willing to do a sacrifice bunt in the situation if it needs to be able to help the team,” said Schumacher.

Between that and the classroom, it’s a grind.

“Definitely a busy life. I go to softball, I come home, I do homework until 10pm and then by then, I am really tired,” said Schumacher.

But she’s managed to keep a 4.0 GPA with Valedictorian honors and a Honor Roll Distinction. Trying to finish strong before starting the next chapter.

“I am committed to SUNY Geneseo next year. I will be playing softball next year and I will be dual majoring in geology and sustainability,” said Schumacher.

Congrats to Greece Athena’s Ray Schumacher on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.