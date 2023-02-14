Scholar Athlete of the Week: S’Koi Sanders

ALBION, N.Y. Albion senior S’Koi Sanders has stayed on the high honor roll through the entirety of her time in middle and high school.

“Being in like a predominantly white town has just been kind of a disadvantage, kind of hard, so to be recognized academically has just been really great for me,” Sanders said.

That hasn’t stopped Sanders from staying locked in. After school, she spends a lot of time on the track and the basketball and volleyball courts. Ranked fourth in her class, Sanders is on track to graduate a year early and was chosen for the Urban League of Rochester Black Scholar program.

But it hasn’t come without adversity. Sanders lost her grandmother and cousin within the span of a year.

“Just for that to happen, like so close together and like one after the other, it was really just it was different,” Sanders said. “I never experienced that. But being with my family, my friends and like just getting together and things like that, that really helped.”

Though she isn’t committed yet, she plans to study psychology in college.

Congrats to Albion High senior S’Koi Sanders on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.