Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sthyles McKenzie-Baker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Sthyles McKenzie-Baker knows a thing or two about playing football at a high level. He’s been on varsity at Monroe since 8th grade and has learned a lot.

“It’s been a lot of different athletes going in and out. I get to see different things, see all the people I used to play with go to college and then they can come back and tell me how college was,” said McKenzie-Baker.

Pretty soon, it’ll be McKenzie’s turn. The junior has a pair of DI offers from Campbell and Buffalo.

“It was shocking, getting that call saying that you get an offer, it don’t really happen too often,” said McKenzie-Baker.

McKenzie says he has interest from other teams too, but doesn’t have a decision yet. And no wonder why. At school he’s an Urban League Black Scholar and the captain of the SMART Program, which helps prospective college students get a glimpse of college life.

“You’re a student athlete, so student comes first. You gotta make sure you’re on top of your grades, make sure you get all of that out the way, because if you don’t you’re not gonna be able to play sports,” said McKenzie-Baker.

But when McKenzie is on the field, he’s doing it for his late friend, Stunna Divine Callaway.

“He passed away not too long ago. I was already focused, but that made me want to step it up a notch. That was really one of my number one goals, to keep going for him,” said McKenzie-Baker.

No doubt Styles would be making him proud – and there’s much more to come.