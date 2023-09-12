Scholar Athlete of the week: Taylor Page

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Taylor Page plays lacrosse and soccer for the Spencerport Rangers. She also has a 4.5 GPA in school. Her drive to succeed is incredible.

“If I want something I have to work hard for it. I have to put in all my effort and that’s helped me in soccer. It’s made me more hard working and helps me thrive to do better,” said Page.

Where does this drive come from? Just like most athletes – from an ice cream shop.

“Me and my cousin and my best friend Molly opened the ice cream shop during COVID, because we were bored,” said Page, “We just wanted to take on the challenge. At first it was just a small little thing, but now it’s actually grown into a big business. I don’t know how that happened.”

The sweet treat store is called SPLITZ Ice Cream in Spencerport and has become popular in the area. The Facebook page has over a thousand followers and a 5-star rating. I think we know why.

Taylor Page plays lacrosse and soccer for the Spencerport Rangers. She also has a 4.5 GPA in school. Her drive to succeed is incredible.

“Everyone always asks me for free ice cream and sometimes, don’t tell my mom, I give it to them,” said Page.

Don’t think she’s just cheating the system though. Along with her skills on the field and good grades, Page is looking at studying to be a Pharmacist in college.

“I’ve always been into medicine. I don’t really like blood. Blood is not my thing. I just wanted to help people and medicine, pills I can handle that,” said Page.

Talk about having a drive to do well in multiple areas of life. Congrats to Spencerport’s Taylor Page on being named this week’s News Ten NBC Sports Scholar Athlete of the Week.