Scholar Athlete of the Week: Trevor Pettit

New Spencerport High alum, Trevor Pettit wrapped up high school as class president with a 4.5 GPA.

“I’ve always strived to challenge myself academically,” Pettit said. I appreciated all the opportunities.”

Pettit captained the tennis team this past year and the memories were plentiful.

“The core memories I think of are the ones us gathered around at the table by the Ranger shack just laughing and having a good time and just talking with each other,” he said.

He has enjoyed the game for the fun of it all and how it helped him get through a difficult time. His younger brother Drake, died in a tragic swimming accident eleven years ago and tennis was there for him.

“The community was a positive outlet for me to express myself and work out my grief in a positive way,” Pettit said.

He has the summer to prepare for the start of college in the fall. He’ll attend the University of Albany with the plan to study political science.

Congrats to Spencerport’s Trevor Pettit on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!