Scholar Athlete: Ronald Dietz

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) – Eastridge football player Ronald Dietz is a Lancer on the field, but he’s an Eagle at heart.

“I used to run cross country and the pond behind the school that we run behind is not in the best condition. So my Eagle Project helped clean all that area up, get it safe and be able to run again on,” said Dietz.

Dietz says the project should be completed by winter, and he’ll officially become an Eagle Scout shortly after. The project is aimed at helping the cross country team. But as a part of the National Honor Society, Dietz also helps people in school.

“Not giving up when it gets challenging and helping other people when they start to struggle. I feel like a lot of people start to struggle in school, they start to break down or give up, but playing football, you got to learn how to deal with that,” said Dietz.

No question that Ronald is always willing to help his teammates and other Eastridge students. And when he’s done earning his Eagle scout wings – he’s got his eyes on some other one

“There’s been an Applebee’s deal of endless wings. We’ve been going there a bunch throughout the season, just having fun, bonding together,” said Dietz.

A true leader takes his team out for wings. Congrats to Ronald Dietz on being named our latest News Ten NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.