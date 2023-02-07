Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brandon Randolph

GATES-CHILI, N.Y. Gates Chili senior Brandon Randolph has been playing basketball since third grade.

When he’s not doing that, you can find him performing on the stage or in the recording studio. He was exposed to a lot of music when he was younger and from there, it took off.

“I just enjoyed the creative part, like the creativity: coming up with the lyrics, listening to the different beats and figuring out which instrumental I want to use and stuff,” Randolph said. “So, it’s just the whole creative process.”

Randolph has made Honor Roll and is a part of the National Honor Society along with the Urban League Black Scholar program. All of that sets the stage for college, where he wants to keep making music.

“I really want to make music,” he added. “I want to go to school for business because I feel like that can help with a career in the future. But I also feel like you can help with the music side of things. I can help me mark in my music, and I can learn more about that.”

And through it all, he has taught himself a lesson.

“It really taught me perseverance. Just keep going. Some people may not like your music some people may not like the craft that you’re doing, but as long as you keep going and there’s people behind you telling you that you can do it, anything’s possible.”

Congrats to Gates Chili’s Brandon Randolph on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!