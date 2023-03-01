Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kiersten Einhiple

LIVONIA, N.Y. Livonia sophomore Kierstin Einhiple has dreams to play basketball at Penn State one day. Though it’ll take some work to get there, she’s been putting that in for a while.

“It started in probably fifth grade, probably fourth,” Einhiple said. “I played on this travel team with a bunch of my friends and I kind of just fell in love with the sport.”

Then, fast forward to 10th grade, she was called up to varsity and is part of a team that’s getting ready for the Class B1 semifinals.

“A little nervous but I have a lot of energy and I’m ready to play,” she said.

Those nerves tend to go away before the game and it’s all because of a TikTok video she makes with one of her teammates. Once that happens, a switch flips.

“Especially with my teammates there, they give me that boost of confidence that makes me play better and makes me want to be more aggressive,” she added.

In the classroom, she’s on the high honor roll and in the National Honor Society.

Congrats to Livona High’s Kierstin Einhiple on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.