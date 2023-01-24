Scholar Athlete of the Week: Marquan Grimes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. From Fall to Spring, Edison Tech Sophomore Marquan Grimes is always busy.

He has shined on the football field, track, as well as the basketball and tennis courts. The balance doesn’t come easy.

“It’s hard,” Grimes said. “It gets stressful at times, but God has a plan for me and he keeps pushing me through every day.”

And he’s had to push through some adversity. His father passed away from cancer before he was 10 years old. There are two things that helped get him through it all.

“It was God,” Grimes said. “He has got a plan for everybody. so my mom being there, pushing me through and God pushing me through.”

Earlier in the school year, he became the president of the Student Leadership Academy. While doing that, he maintains a 3.6 GPA, has made the honor roll repeatedly and feels he’s only getting started. Down the road, he has got a lofty goal.

“My goal is to be in the NFL Hall of Fame one day,” Grimes said. “It’s not going to be easy, so you got to put in the hard work.”

Congrats to Edison Tech’s Marquan Grimes on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!