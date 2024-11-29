Scholar Team of the Week: Hilton girl’s basketball

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) – Our latest Scholar Athlete of the Week isn’t just one athlete – it’s a team. The Hilton girl’s basketball team is coming off a run to the 2024 States championship. They don’t want to be just a one-hit wonder.

“Now having that taste, we don’t want that taste to be gone,” said head coach Dave Heise.

Last year, for the first time ever, the Cadets reached the States finals.

“Definitely makes us want to go back, because knowing how much fun we had, this time we want to win it all,” said senior guard Elena Graziano.

Graziano is one of a few key seniors who return to give this year’s Hilton girl’s basketball team a legitimate case at running it back.

“A group of girls that just loved each other down to our bones. We just loved each other with all of our heart,” said senior guard Mallory Heise.

“One person would rather have a bad game and win than have a great game and still lose,” said senior guard Paige Siciliano.

And now with two years under his belt, coach Heise is hoping what he – and his players – have learned in two seasons will translate to an unbelievable campaign in 2024-25.

“I think a lot of girl’s are talented. They don’t necessarily know how talented they are,” said coach Heise.

“We all know when it’s time to lock in and focus,” said Siciliano.

Hilton’s first game is on Dec. 10 against Our Lady of Mercy.