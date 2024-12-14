Section V Basketball Scores and Highlights from Friday, December 13
Scores and highlights from a packed day of Section V basketball!
GIRLS
Wilson-52, Eugenio Maria DeHostos Charter-19
Spencerport-38, Churchville-Chili-22
Fairport-48, Greece Arcadia/Olympia-23
Fillmore-63, Hinsdale-22
Marcus Whitman-49, Naples-21
Mount Morris-41, Warsaw-26
Canisteo-Greenwood-59, Bolivar-Richburg-32
Gananda-65, Monroe-40
Pittsford Mendon-51, East-42
South Seneca-42, HAC-37
Palmyra-Macedon-62, Bloomfield- 48
Mynderse-41, Wayne-37
Waterloo-43, Midlakes-36
Keshequa-69, Livonia-19
Le Roy-50, Avon-35
Letchworth-48, Wayland-Cohocton-22
Perry-46, Pavilion-36
Greece Athena/Odyssey-53, Rush-Henrietta-43
Webster Schroeder-51, Irondequoit-19
Eastridge-59, Batavia-34
Red Jacket-49, Romulus-27
BOYS
Wellsville-55, Charles Finney-53
Cuba-Rushford- 63, Andover-Whitesville-44
Midlakes-47, Waterloo-45
East Rochester-78, Sodus-39
Fairport-82, Hilton-35
Batavia-55, Eastridge-52
Pittsford Sutherland-50, Greece Arcadia- 36
Canandaigua-51, Brockport-18
Irondequoit-62, Spencerport-51
Rush-Henrietta-64, Victor-54
Wayne-51, Mydenerse-47
Greece Odyssey-84, Greece Olympia-71
Greece Athena-66, Pittsford Mendon-53
McQuaid-64, School of the Arts-51