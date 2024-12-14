Section V Basketball Scores and Highlights from Friday, December 13

Ian Mills News10NBC

Scores and highlights from a packed day of Section V basketball!

GIRLS

Wilson-52, Eugenio Maria DeHostos Charter-19

Spencerport-38, Churchville-Chili-22

Fairport-48, Greece Arcadia/Olympia-23

Fillmore-63, Hinsdale-22

Marcus Whitman-49, Naples-21

Mount Morris-41, Warsaw-26

Canisteo-Greenwood-59, Bolivar-Richburg-32

Gananda-65, Monroe-40

Pittsford Mendon-51, East-42

South Seneca-42, HAC-37

Palmyra-Macedon-62, Bloomfield- 48

Mynderse-41, Wayne-37

Waterloo-43, Midlakes-36

Keshequa-69, Livonia-19

Le Roy-50, Avon-35

Letchworth-48, Wayland-Cohocton-22

Perry-46, Pavilion-36

Greece Athena/Odyssey-53, Rush-Henrietta-43

Webster Schroeder-51, Irondequoit-19

Eastridge-59, Batavia-34

Red Jacket-49, Romulus-27

BOYS

Wellsville-55, Charles Finney-53

Cuba-Rushford- 63, Andover-Whitesville-44

Midlakes-47, Waterloo-45

East Rochester-78, Sodus-39

Fairport-82, Hilton-35

Batavia-55, Eastridge-52

Pittsford Sutherland-50, Greece Arcadia- 36

Canandaigua-51, Brockport-18

Irondequoit-62, Spencerport-51

Rush-Henrietta-64, Victor-54

Wayne-51, Mydenerse-47

Greece Odyssey-84, Greece Olympia-71

Greece Athena-66, Pittsford Mendon-53

McQuaid-64, School of the Arts-51