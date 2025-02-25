Section V boy’s basketball: 2025 Sectionals schedule and scores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Stay tuned here for updated Section V boy’s basketball Sectionals scores as teams from Class AAA to Class D compete for bricks!
Class C2
First Round (Feb. 25)
- 9. Kendall (8-11) at 8. Clyde-Savannah (8-12) – 6 p.m.
- 12. Campbell-Savona (5-15) at 5. Red Jacket (12-8) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Genesee Valley-Belfast (9-11) at 6. Oakfield-Alabama (10-10) – 6 p.m.
- 13. HAC (2-18) at 4. Bolivar-Richburg (14-6) – 7 p.m.
- 10. Perry (8-12) at 7. York (9-11) – 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Feb. 28)
- TBD at 2. Cuba-Rushford (15-5) – 6 p.m.
- TBD at 1. Dundee/Bradford (15-5) – 6:30 p.m.
- TBD at 3. ND Batavia (14-6) – 7 p.m.
- TBD at TBD
Semifinals (Mar. 3)
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Championship (Mar. 7 at Blue Cross Arena)
- TBD vs. TBD – 7 p.m.
Class C3
First Round (Feb. 25)
- 9. Mount Morris (11-9) at 8. Keshequa (12-8) – 6 p.m.
- 10. Naples (6-14) at 7. Northstar Christian (13-7) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Alfred-Almond (1-19) at 6. Arkport-Canaseraga (12-7) – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Feb. 28)
- TBD at 1. Honeoye (19-1) – 6 p.m.
- 5. Charles G Finney (12-8) at 4. Pavilion (13-6) – 6 p.m.
- TBD at 3. Wheatland-Chili (15-5) – 6 p.m.
- TBD at 2. South Seneca (18-2) – 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals (Mar. 3)
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Championship (Mar. 7 at Blue Cross Arena)
- TBD vs. TBD – 5 p.m.
Class D
First Round (Feb. 25)
- 11. Marion (0-19) at 6. Hammondsport (6-14) – 6 p.m.
- 9. Hinsdale (3-16) at 8. Elba (3-17) – 6:30 p.m.
- 10. Lyndonville (2-18) at 7. Houghton (5-15) – 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Feb. 28)
- 5. Avoca-Prattsburgh (6-14) at 4. Friendship-Scio (8-12) – 6 p.m.
- TBD at 2. Andover-Whitesville (14-6) – 6 p.m.
- TBD at 1. Fillmore (17-3) – 7 p.m.
- TBD at 3. Jasper-Troupsburg (10-10) – 7 p.m.
Semifinals (Mar. 3 at Wayland-Cohocton)
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 8)
- TBD vs. TBD