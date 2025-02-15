Section V boy’s basketball: Leighton Williams breaks program record; more highlights

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) – Not all records are meant to be broken but on Friday, Leighton Williams couldn’t help himself. The Wheatland-Chili star broke the school’s all-time scoring record, notching career point No. 1,754 in the 2nd quarter of a win against Oakfield-Alabama.

In Greece, the Athena Trojans got past the Olympia Spartans, 73-57. Athena moves to 17-2 after the win and will play 16-3 Canandaigua to end the regular season on Wednesday.

Irondequoit fell to Victor, 75-55, giving the Blue Devils a second win in three tries. Prior to that, Victor had lost six straight games.

The final day of the Section V boy’s basketball regular season is Feb. 20