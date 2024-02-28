Section V boys basketball roundup: Greece Athena, Victor punch ticket to AA title game
ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – (1) Greece Athena boys basketball took down (5) Penfield, 61-57 in the Class AA Semifinal on Tuesday night. Elsewhere, (7) Victor defeated (6) Irondequoit, 86-56. The two will play for the Section Championship at 8pm on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.