Section V Boys Basketball Roundup: Penfield and Greece Athena are Wednesday winners

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Penfield Boys Varsity Basketball defeated Webster Schroeder, 70-63 on Wednesday in Class AA. In Class A, Greece Athena pulled off a road win over Pittsford Sutherland, 60-56.

The Warriors’ loss to Penfield drops them to 10-6 on the season, breaking a three-way tie with Brighton and Franklin for third in the standings. Penfield is 9-7 after the win.

Greece Athena continues to dominate Class A1, moving to 15-2 after the win. They only trail Irondequoit in the standings. Pittsford Sutherland falls to 11-6 on the season.

