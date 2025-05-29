Section V boy’s golf: Victor and Pittsford Mendon conquer Webster Golf Club for Sectionals championships

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Senior Brody Burgess fired a 64 to propel the Victor boy’s golf team to a 1-stroke victory over McQuaid in the Boy’s Golf Class AA Sectionals Championship.

Burgess’s 8-under helped a Blue Devils team that was otherwise outmatched by a talented McQuaid Knights squad.

But with the pressure on, Victor emerged victorious, knowing exactly what they needed to do to capture the brick.

“We had a spreadsheet that had the scores of the whole group the whole day so we knew what was going on pretty much the whole way,” said Burgess. “Crazy that we won by one last year and this year, just luck on our side a little bit, but we’ve grinded all year and the hard work kind of paid off.”

The grind won’t stop for Burgess though, who will compete in US Open and RBC Canadian Open qualifying, on top of the New York State Championship at Mill Creek Golf Club from June 8-9.

Still, winning his last Section V match was an emotional feat.

“Some tears shed after that 18th green, but all good things have to come to an end and I’m excited for what’s next,” said Burgess, who is headed to play golf at West Virginia.

But Pittsford Mendon, no one will be competing in the Individual State Tournament, so a Class A Championship was the ultimate finish to a great season, taking down rival Pittsford Sutherland.

And for the Vikings, it’s also a three-peat.

“We’ve been playing good for a couple years and glad I’ve been able to be a part of it,” said senior Malachi Young. “This one was the most fun just because I’ve kind of gotten to be a leader this year as a senior.”

With the Section V Team Sectionals now over, all eyes are on Mill Creek Golf Club for the Individual State Tournament. It will be the first of three straight years Mill Creek will host the top high school golfers in New York.