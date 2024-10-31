Section V Boy’s Soccer: 2024 Sectionals scores
News10 NBC tracks the winners throughout Section V Boy’s Soccer Sectionals.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
- 4. Rush-Henrietta – 5, 5. East/Monroe/SWW – 1
Semifinals
- 1. Fairport vs. 4. Rush-Henrietta – Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Spencerport High School
- 2. McQuaid vs. 3. WOIS/Edison/Padilla/SOTA – Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Spencerport High School
Championship
- Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Eastridge High School
Class AA
First Round
- 9. Webster Schroeder – 2, 8. Hilton – 0
- 12. Webster Thomas – 3, 5. Irondequoit – 2
- 4. Spencerport – 4, 13. Canandaigua – 0
- 14. Victor – 2, 3. Wilson/Early College – 1
- 6. Aquinas – 2, 11. Greece Athena – 1
- 7. Brighton – 6, 10. Greece Arcadia – 0
- 2. Penfield – 2, 15. Gates Chili – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Churchville-Chili – 2, 9. Webster Schroeder – 0
- 4. Spencerport – 2, 12. Webster Thomas – 1
- 6. Aquinas – 2, 14. Victor – 1
- 7. Brighton – 1, 2. Penfield – 0
Semifinals
- 6. Aquinas vs. 7. Brighton – Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School
- 1. Churchville-Chili vs. 4. Spencerport – Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland High School
Championship
- Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Eastridge High School
Class A
First Round
- 9. Batavia – 4, 8. Pal-Mac – 3
- 5. Greece Olympia – 3, 12. Eastridge – 0
- 4. Pittsford Sutherland – 9, 13. Midlakes/Red Jacket – 0
- 3. Newark – 10, 14. Rochester Prep – 0
- 6. Wayne – 7, 11. Vertus – 0
- 10. HFL – 2, 7. Geneva – 1
Quarterfinals
- 1. Pittsford Mendon – 7, 9. Batavia – 1
- 4. Pittsford Sutherland – 1, 5. Greece Olympia – 0
- 3. Newark – 2, 6. Wayne – 1
- 2. Brockport – 4, 10. HFL – 0
Semifinals
- 1. Pittsford Mendon – 0, 4. Pittsford Sutherland – 0 (Mendon advances on PKs, 3-1)
- 2. Brockport – 3, 3. Newark – 1
Championship
- 1. Pittsford Mendon vs. 2. Brockport – Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at HFL High School
Class B
First Round
- 1. Livonia – 9, 16. Wayland-Cohocton – 0
- 8. Attica/Alexander – 2, 9. North Rose-Wolcott – 1
- 5. Avon – 2, 12. Bishop Kearney – 0
- 4. Dansville – 7, 13. Waterloo – 1
- 3. Le Roy/Cal-Mum – 11, 14. Greece Odyssey – 0
- 6. Wellsville – 4, 11. Penn Yan – 1
- 10. Haverling – 1, 7. Mynderse – 0
- 2. Hornell – 5, 15. Letchworth/Warsaw – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Livonia – 4, 8. Attica/Alexander – 0
- 5. Avon – 1, 4. Dansville – 0
- 6. Wellsville – 2, 3. Le Roy/Cal-Mum – 1
- 2. Hornell – 8, 10. Haverling – 0
Semifinals
- 1. Livonia vs. 5. Avon – Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Geneseo High School
- 2. Hornell vs. 6. Wellsville – Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Haverling High School
Championship
- Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. at HFL High School
Class C1
First Round
- 5. Williamson – 7, 12. Pembroke – 0
- 4. Holley – 4, 13. Bloomfield – 0
- 11 Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale – 1, 6. Canisteo-Greenwood – 0
- 10. Pavilion/York – 3, 7. Sodus – 3 (Pavilion/York advances on PKs)
Quarterfinals
- 1. East Rochester – 3, 8. Addison – 0
- 5. Williamson – 4, 4. Holley – 0
- 3. Geneseo – 2, 11. Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale – 0
- 2. Byron-Bergen/Elba – 4, 10. Pavilion/York – 0
Semifinals
- 1. East Rochester vs. 5. Williamson – Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Webster Thomas High School
- 2. Byron-Bergen/Elba vs. 3. Geneseo – Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Avon High School
Championship
- Nov. 2 at Noon at HFL High School
Class C2
First Round
- 8. Gananda – 4, 9. Alfred-Almond – 1
- 5. Campbell-Savona – 2, 12. Wheatland-Chili – 0
- 6. HAC – 2, 11. Bolivar-Richburg – 0
- 7. Honeoye – 2, 10. South Seneca/Romulus – 1
Quarterfinals
- 1. Kendall – 7, 8. Gananda – 1
- 5. Campbell-Savona – 2, 4. Perry – 0
- 3. Genesee Valley-Belfast – 4, 6. HAC – 0
- 2. Dundee/Bradford – 2, 7. Honeoye – 0
Semifinals
- 1. Kendall vs. 5. Campbell-Savona – Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Avon High School
- 2. Dundee/Bradford vs. 3. Genesee Valley-Belfast – Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Hornell High School
Championship
- Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at HFL High School
Regional Qualifier
- Nov. 6
Class D
First Round
- 9. Keshequa – 7, 8. Andover-Whitesville – 4
- 5. Avoca-Prattsburgh – 3, 12. Hammondsport – 1
- 4. Arkport-Canaseraga – 5, 13. Jasper-Troupsburg – 0
- 3. Charles G Finney – 2, 14. Marion – 1
- 6. Fillmore – 3, 11. Mount Morris – 1
- 10. Lyndonville – 0, 7. Houghton – 0 (Lyndonville advances on PKs)
- 2. Naples – 10, 15. Friendship Scio – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Northstar Christian – 5, 9. Keshequa – 0
- 4. Arkport-Canaseraga – 3, 5. Avoca-Prattsburgh – 0
- 6. Fillmore – 2, 3. Charles G Finney – 0
- 2. Naples – 6, 10. Lyndonville – 0
Semifinals
- 4. Arkport-Canaseraga – 2, 1. Northstar Christian – 1
- 2. Naples – 2, 6. Fillmore – 1
Championship
- 2. Naples vs. 4. Arkport-Canaseraga – Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at Penn Yan High School