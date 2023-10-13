Section V boys soccer: Spencerport Rangers spoil Fairport’s final home game

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Fairport Red Raiders fell to the Spencerport Rangers, 3-1, in their final game of the regular season.

The two sides were tied at 1 after the first 40 minutes, but Spencerport scored twice in the second half, both goals coming in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

The Rangers finish the season at 13-3-0, good for the 1 seed in the Section V boys soccer Class AA bracket. Fairport finishes the season 8-4-2. The Red Raiders just barely won the Class AAA regular season championship over McQuaid.