Section V Flag Football: Schroeder and Charles G Finney win Sectionals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Webster Schroeder Warriors and Charles G Finney Falcons took home the Class B and C girl’s flag football Sectional Championships respectively.

Schroeder won in a shootout, 41 to 26, to capture their first championship. The Warriors only lost one game in the regular season and even took down the Class A champion Penfield Patriots. In the playoffs, they leveled up even more, handing Greece Arcadia their first loss in the championship game.

“It’s just relief that all the work paid off,” said Schroeder senior wide receiver and safety Addie Morgan.

In Class C, it was an old fashioned final score. 7-0 was all Charles G Finney needed to capture the championship in their first year of play.

The Falcons opened up the scoring in the first half on a TD from Allie Frederickson, and that would be all they needed after they traded interceptions with Batavia in the second half.

Both teams will head to Highmark Stadium on Saturday in regionals.