Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 2
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.
Section V football scores (9/8/23)
Class AA
- Hilton (2-0) – 20, Fairport (1-1) – 14
- McQuaid (2-0) – 28, Pittsford (0-2) – 0
- U Prep (2-0) – 27, Canandaigua (1-1, A) – 7
Class A
- Greece Arcadia (2-0) – 39, Spencerport (0-2) – 38
- Irondequoit (2-0) – 28, Wilson Magnet (0-2) – 2
- Victor (2-0) – 34, Webster Thomas (1-1) – 16
- Webster Schroeder (2-0) – 42, Eastridge (0-2) – 14
Class B
- Batavia (1-0) – 33, Wayne (0-1) – 14
- Geneva (2-0) – 44, Rochester Prep (0-2) – 0
- Monroe (1-0) – 54, HFL (0-2) – 6