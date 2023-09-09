Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 2

Mat Mlodzinski News10NBC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.

Section V football scores (9/8/23)

Class AA

  • Hilton (2-0) – 20, Fairport (1-1) – 14
  • McQuaid (2-0) – 28, Pittsford (0-2) – 0
  • U Prep (2-0) – 27, Canandaigua (1-1, A) – 7

Class A

  • Greece Arcadia (2-0) – 39, Spencerport (0-2) – 38
  • Irondequoit (2-0) – 28, Wilson Magnet (0-2) – 2
  • Victor (2-0) – 34, Webster Thomas (1-1) – 16
  • Webster Schroeder (2-0) – 42, Eastridge (0-2) – 14

Class B

  • Batavia (1-0) – 33, Wayne (0-1) – 14
  • Geneva (2-0) – 44, Rochester Prep (0-2) – 0
  • Monroe (1-0) – 54, HFL (0-2) – 6