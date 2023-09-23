Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 4

Mat Mlodzinski News10NBC
Section V football scores week 4 GFX

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.

Section V football scores (9/22/23)

Class AA

  • Aquinas (2-2) – 35, Fairport (1-3) – 14
  • Hilton (4-0) – 27, Penfield (1-3) – 7
  • UPrep (4-0) – 34, Pittsford (1-3) – 0

Class A

  • Churchville-Chili (3-1) – 26, Brockport (1-3) – 0
  • East/WOIS (4-0) – 31, Canandaigua (2-2) – 27
  • Victor (4-0) – 21, Brighton (2-2) – 14
  • Webster Schroeder (3-1) – 41, Webster Thomas (2-2) – 7

Class B

  • HFL (2-2) – 49, Vertus (1-3) – 12
  • Wayne (2-1) – 24, Geneva (3-1) – 12

Class C

  • Le Roy (4-0) – 50, ER/Gananda (2-2) – 34