Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 4
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.
Section V football scores (9/22/23)
Class AA
- Aquinas (2-2) – 35, Fairport (1-3) – 14
- Hilton (4-0) – 27, Penfield (1-3) – 7
- UPrep (4-0) – 34, Pittsford (1-3) – 0
Class A
- Churchville-Chili (3-1) – 26, Brockport (1-3) – 0
- East/WOIS (4-0) – 31, Canandaigua (2-2) – 27
- Victor (4-0) – 21, Brighton (2-2) – 14
- Webster Schroeder (3-1) – 41, Webster Thomas (2-2) – 7
Class B
- HFL (2-2) – 49, Vertus (1-3) – 12
- Wayne (2-1) – 24, Geneva (3-1) – 12
Class C
- Le Roy (4-0) – 50, ER/Gananda (2-2) – 34