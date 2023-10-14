Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 7

Mat Mlodzinski News10NBC
Section V football scores GFX

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.

Section V football scores (10/12/23)

Class A

  • Greece Arcadia (5-2) – 41, Wilson/Early College (0-7) – 21

Section V football scores (10/13/23)

Class AA

  • Pittsford (3-4) – 12, Fairport (2-5) – 6
  • U Prep (7-0) – 34, Penfield (1-6) – 0

Class A

  • Canandaigua (5-2) – 34, Brockport (1-6) – 7
  • Irondequoit (6-1) – 36, Webster Schroeder (3-4) – 27
  • Victor (7-0) – 41, Gates Chili (4-3) – 21

Class C

  • ER/Gananda (5-2) – 18, Hornell (4-3) – 14
  • Le Roy (7-0) – 42, Livonia (1-6) – 21
  • Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (5-2) – 41, Bishop Kearney/RACS (0-6) – 0