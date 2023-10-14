Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 7
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.
Section V football scores (10/12/23)
Class A
- Greece Arcadia (5-2) – 41, Wilson/Early College (0-7) – 21
Section V football scores (10/13/23)
Class AA
- Pittsford (3-4) – 12, Fairport (2-5) – 6
- U Prep (7-0) – 34, Penfield (1-6) – 0
Class A
- Canandaigua (5-2) – 34, Brockport (1-6) – 7
- Irondequoit (6-1) – 36, Webster Schroeder (3-4) – 27
- Victor (7-0) – 41, Gates Chili (4-3) – 21
Class C
- ER/Gananda (5-2) – 18, Hornell (4-3) – 14
- Le Roy (7-0) – 42, Livonia (1-6) – 21
- Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (5-2) – 41, Bishop Kearney/RACS (0-6) – 0