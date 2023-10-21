Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 8
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.
Section V football scores (10/19/23)
Class C
- ER/Gananda (6-2) – 26, Haverling (1-7) – 13
- Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (6-2) – 41, Lyons/Sodus (4-4) – 26
Section V football scores (10/20/23)
Class AA
- Hilton (6-2) – 24, U Prep (7-1) – 7
Class A
- Brighton (5-3) – 42, Irondequoit (6-2) – 22
- Brockport (2-6) – 31, Greece Arcadia (5-3) – 8
- Canandaigua (6-2) – 26, Eastridge (0-8) – 6
- East/WOIS (8-0) – 52, Wilson (0-8) – 0
- Gates Chili (5-3) – 36, Webster Thomas (2-6) – 30
- Victor (8-0) – 33, Spencerport (4-4) – 22
- Webster Schroeder (4-4) – 27, Churchville-Chili (5-3) – 7
Class B
- HFL (6-2) – 43, Wayne (4-3) – 7
Class C
- Le Roy (8-0) – 49, Penn Yan/Dundee (1-7) – 6
Class D
- Avon (6-2) – 40, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (3-5) – 0
- York/Pavilion (7-1) – 28, Geneseo/MM (0-8) – 0