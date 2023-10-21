Section V football scores: 2023 season, week 8

Mat Mlodzinski News10NBC
Section V football scores GFX

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2023 season.

Section V football scores (10/19/23)

Class C

  • ER/Gananda (6-2) – 26, Haverling (1-7) – 13
  • Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (6-2) – 41, Lyons/Sodus (4-4) – 26

Section V football scores (10/20/23)

Class AA

  • Hilton (6-2) – 24, U Prep (7-1) – 7

Class A

  • Brighton (5-3) – 42, Irondequoit (6-2) – 22
  • Brockport (2-6) – 31, Greece Arcadia (5-3) – 8
  • Canandaigua (6-2) – 26, Eastridge (0-8) – 6
  • East/WOIS (8-0) – 52, Wilson (0-8) – 0
  • Gates Chili (5-3) – 36, Webster Thomas (2-6) – 30
  • Victor (8-0) – 33, Spencerport (4-4) – 22
  • Webster Schroeder (4-4) – 27, Churchville-Chili (5-3) – 7

Class B

  • HFL (6-2) – 43, Wayne (4-3) – 7

Class C

  • Le Roy (8-0) – 49, Penn Yan/Dundee (1-7) – 6

Class D

  • Avon (6-2) – 40, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (3-5) – 0
  • York/Pavilion (7-1) – 28, Geneseo/MM (0-8) – 0