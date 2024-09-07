Section V Football: Week 1 Scores and Highlights
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – All of the scores from around Section V Football in week 1 of the 2024 season. And highlights from some of the top games around town!
Thursday, Sept. 5
- Greece Athena (1-0) – 14, Greece Arcadia (0-1) – 13
Friday, Sept. 6
- Aquinas (1-0) – 36, Bishop Timon – 0
- Batavia (1-0) – 32, Le Roy/Cal-Mum (0-1) – 0
- Brighton (1-0) – 38, Pittsford (0-1) – 7
- Brockport (1-0) – 28, Spencerport (0-1) – 21
- Greece Olympia/Odyssey (1-0) – 68, Cardinal OHara – 8
- Honeoye Falls-Lima (1-0) – 25, East Rochester/Gananda (0-1) – 12
- McQuaid (1-0) – 27, Lancaster – 26
- Rush-Henrietta (1-0) – 34, Gates Chili (0-1) – 6