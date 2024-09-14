Section V Football: Week 2 scores and highlights

Mat Mlodzinski News10NBC
Section V Football Logo
Section V Football Logo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – All of the scores from around Section V Football in week 2 of the 2024 season. And highlights from some of the top games around town!

Friday, Sept. 13

  • Aquinas (2-0) – 21, University Prep (0-2) – 2
  • Brighton (2-0) – 35, Webster Schroeder – 14
  • Brockport (2-0) – 42, Greece Athena (1-1) – 14
  • Canandaigua (2-0) – 21, Victor (0-2) – 0
  • Churchville-Chili – 43, Rochester Prep/EMHCS – 16
  • Hilton – 21, Pittsford (0-2) – 7
  • Honeoye Falls-Lima (2-0) – 28, Eastridge – 14
  • Le Roy/Cal-Mum (1-1) – 20, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton – 6
  • McQuaid (2-0) – 40, Rush-Henrietta (1-1) – 37