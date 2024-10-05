Section V football: Week 5 scores and highlights
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – All of the scores from around Section V Football in week 5 of the 2024 season. And highlights from some of the top games around town!
Friday, Oct. 4
- McQuaid Jesuit (5-0) – 23, Aquinas (3-2) – 9
- Canandaigua (5-0) – 28, Monroe (3-2) – 12
- Eastridge (3-2) – 54, Rochester Prep (1-4) – 0
- East (5-0) – 62, Notre Dame-Batavia/Byron-Bergen (0-4) – 7
- Newark (2-2) – 27, Midlakes (3-1) – 12
- Canisteo-Greenwood (3-2) – 13, York/Pavilion (1-4) – 0
- Wayne (3-1) – 35, Edison (0-5) – 0
- Le Roy/Cal-Mum (2-3) – 40, Livonia (0-5) – 0
- Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (4-1) – 29, Dansville/Wayland (2-2) – 13
- Wellsville (3-2) – 22, Allegany-Limestone Central – 14