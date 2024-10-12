Section V football: Week 6 scores and highlights

Mat Mlodzinski & Ian Mills News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – All of the scores from around Section V Football in week 6 of the 2024 season. And highlights from some of the top games around town!

Section V Football Highlights – Oct. 11 2024

Six games and more scores from around Section V Football.

Friday, Oct. 11

  • Canandaigua (6-0) – 55, Wilson (1-5) – 12
  • Penfield (2-4) – 29, Rush-Henrietta (1-5) – 28 F/OT
  • Victor (2-4) – 35, Spencerport (1-5) – 14
  • Avon (6-0) – 41, Geneseo (4-2) -8
  • Batavia (6-0) – 7, Eastridge (3-3) – 0
  • ER/Gananda (5-1) – 40, Hornell/Arkport-Canaseraga (2-3) – 6
  • Palmyra-Macedon (4-1) – 9, Geneva (2-3) – 0
  • Wayne (4-1) – 14, Dansville/Wayland Cohocton (2-3) – 6
  • Waterloo (3-2) – 42, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield (1-4) – 36
  • Livonia (1-5) – 44, Cardinal O’Hara- 0
  • Pembroke Central (5-0) – 52, Frewsburg – 22