Section V football: Week 6 scores and highlights
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – All of the scores from around Section V Football in week 6 of the 2024 season. And highlights from some of the top games around town!
Six games and more scores from around Section V Football.
Friday, Oct. 11
- Canandaigua (6-0) – 55, Wilson (1-5) – 12
- Penfield (2-4) – 29, Rush-Henrietta (1-5) – 28 F/OT
- Victor (2-4) – 35, Spencerport (1-5) – 14
- Avon (6-0) – 41, Geneseo (4-2) -8
- Batavia (6-0) – 7, Eastridge (3-3) – 0
- ER/Gananda (5-1) – 40, Hornell/Arkport-Canaseraga (2-3) – 6
- Palmyra-Macedon (4-1) – 9, Geneva (2-3) – 0
- Wayne (4-1) – 14, Dansville/Wayland Cohocton (2-3) – 6
- Waterloo (3-2) – 42, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield (1-4) – 36
- Livonia (1-5) – 44, Cardinal O’Hara- 0
- Pembroke Central (5-0) – 52, Frewsburg – 22