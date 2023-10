ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Two Greece teams took the field in separate Section V football games on Thursday. Only one was able to get the win.

Greece Arcadia was able to fend off Wilson Magnet, 42 to 29. The Titans improve to 5-2 following the win.

Meanwhile, Greece Athena couldn’t stop the powerful East/WOIS offense, falling 62-13. The Eagles are now 7-0.