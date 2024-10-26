Section V football: Week 8 scores & highlights
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – All of the scores from around Section V Football in week 8 of the 2024 season. And highlights from some of the top games around town!
Section V Football Highlights Week 8
Friday, Oct. 25
- East/WOIS (6-2) – 42, Canandaigua (7-1) – 35
- Aquinas (6-2) – 31, Hilton (5-3) – 14
- Brighton (8-0) – 14, Victor (2-6) – 0
- Fairport (7-1) – 31, McQuaid (6-2) – 21
- Avon (8-0) – 47, Canisteo-Greenwood (3-5) – 0
- Brockport (5-3) – 41, Greece Arcadia (1-7) – 14
- Batavia (8-0) – 42, Rochester Prep (1-7) – 20
- Webster Schroeder (5-3) – 41, Webster Thomas (4-4) – 7
- York (3-5) – 26, Attica (2-6) – 24
- Penn Yan/Dundee (7-0) – 49, Livonia (1-7) – 0
- Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (5-3) – 42, Geneseo (5-3) – 7
- Palmyra-Macedon (6-1) – 38, Newark (4-3) – 33
- Clyde-Savannah (4-3) – 32, Mynderse (3-4) – 18
- Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (6-1) – 42, Haverling (3-4) – 28
- Lyons/Sodus (5-2) – 20, Marcus Whitman (1-6) – 15