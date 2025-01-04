Section V Friday night hoops and hockey recap – Jan. 3, 2025

Teams from across Section V showed out in the new year, headlined by Webster Thomas surviving Webster Schroeder in an instant boy’s basketball classic.

Despite the Warriors entering the game with just one win, they battled back and forth with the Titans all night, holding a small lead with less than three minutes to play. Webster Thomas was able to come back and hold on for a 61-59 win to get to 6-1 on the year.

In girl’s basketball, Penfield and Brighton took home impressive wins, with the Bruins getting their second victory of the campaign.

And in boy’s hockey, Aquinas shut out Penfield, 4-0.

Check out all of those highlights and more below!