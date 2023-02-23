Section V Girls Basketball 2023 Sectionals schedule & results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2023 Section V Girls Basketball Sectionals are underway! Check back for game scores and an updated schedule every day.
Class AA
Saturday, Feb. 25 (Quarterfinals)
- 8. Victor (12-9) AT 1. Webster Schroeder (19-1) – 2 p.m.
- 10. Greece Arcadia/Olympia (9-12) AT 2. Penfield (18-2)
- 5. Fairport (14-7) AT 4. School of the Arts (16-3)
- 6. Hilton (13-8) AT 3. Bishop Kearney (15-3) – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 (First Round)
- 4. School of the Arts – 78, 13. Franklin – 14
- 5. Fairport – 80, 12. Rush-Henrietta – 36
- 6. Hilton – 68, 11. Greece Athena/Odyssey – 35
- 8. Victor – 51, 9. Brighton – 36
- 10. Greece Olympia/Arcadia – 51, 7. Edison Tech – 36
Class A
Friday, Feb. 24 (Quarterfinals)
- 8. Pittsford Mendon (11-10) AT 1. Pittsford Sutherland (17-3) – 6 p.m.
- 7. Brockport (12-9) AT 2. Canandaigua (16-5) – 6 p.m.
- 12. Our Lady of Mercy (9-12) AT 4. HFL (15-6) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Irondequoit (9-12) AT 3. East (14-6) – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22 (First Round)
- 2. Canandaigua – 90, 15. Wilson – 28
- 3. East – 76, 14. Spencerport – 49
- 4. HFL – 57, 13. Wayne – 32
- 7. Brockport – 45, 10. Churchville-Chili – 34
- 8. Pittsford Mendon – 43, 9. Eastridge – 36
- 11. Irondequoit – 56, 6. Gates-Chili – 43
- 12. Our Lady of Mercy – 46, 5. Webster Thomas – 41
Class B1
Friday, Feb. 24 (Quarterfinals)
- 8. North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus (6-15) AT 1. Waterloo (19-1) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Batavia (1-20) AT 3. Livonia (17-3) – 6 p.m.
- 5. Midlakes (12-8) AT 4. Aquinas (12-8) – 6 p.m.
- 7. Newark (8-13) AT 2. Pal-Mac (17-3) – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 (First Round)
- 7. Newark – 57, 10. Geneva – 16
- 8. North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus WON BY FORFEIT vs. 9. Rochester Prep
- 11. Batavia – 49, 6. Young Woman’s College Prep – 39